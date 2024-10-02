Javier Bardem on Gaza: ‘We cannot remain indifferent’ in call for hostage release and cease-fire

Javier Bardem was no longer comfortable being silent on Gaza.

The Spanish actor spoke out about the Israeli-Hamas conflict upon accepting an award at the San Sebastian Film Festival last week. In his nuanced remarks, Bardem condemned the Hamas attacks as well as the “massive punishment that the Palestinian population is enduring.”

Recommended Videos

He called for immediate cease-fire, Hamas’ release of hostages and for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas leaders — some of whom are now dead — who ordered the Oct. 7 attacks to be judged by the International Criminal Court.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Bardem explained why he chose to speak out.

“I believe that we can and must help bring peace. If we take a different approach, then we will get different results,” Bardem told the AP, speaking prior to Iran’s attack on Israel Tuesday. “The security and prosperity of Israel and the health and future of a free Palestine will only be possible through a culture of peace, coexistence and respect.”

Israel’s offensive has already killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and destroyed much of the impoverished territory. Palestinian militants are still holding some 110 hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack that started the war, in which they killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Around a third of the 110 are already dead, according to Israeli authorities.

The war has drawn sharp divisions in Hollywood over the past year, where public support of Israel or Palestine has provoked backlash and bullying, with accusations of antisemitism and Islamophobia, and cost people jobs. Even silence has had its consequences. The #blockout2024 movement pressured celebrities who hadn’t said anything — or enough — to take a stand.

“Why now?” Bardem said. “Because to continue to stall negotiations and return to the previous status quo, as they say, or as we are seeing now, embark on a race to further violations of international law would be to perpetuate the war and eventually lead us off a cliff.”

Bardem stressed that while antisemitism and Islamophobia are real and serious problems in the U.S., Europe and beyond, that the terms are being used to divert attention away from the “legitimate right to criticize the actions of the Israeli government and of Hamas.

“We’re witnessing crimes against human rights, crimes under international law, such as, for example, the banning of food, water, medicines, electricity, using, as UNICEF says, war against children and the trauma that’s being created for generations,” Bardem said. “We cannot remain indifferent to that.”

The Oscar-winner, who was born in the Canary Islands and raised Catholic but no longer practices, has spoken up on global issues before, signing an open letter calling for peace during a 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas, and a few years earlier speaking to a United Nations committee about refugees in Western Sahara, which he narrated a documentary about. He's also an environmental advocate, and spoke to the UN in 2019 about protecting the oceans.

“My mother educated me on the importance of treating all human beings equally, regardless of skin color, ethnicity, religion, nationality, socio and economic status, ability or sexuality,” Bardem said. “Actions inform us and that alone interests me about people. That's why I have always been concerned about discrimination of any kind. That includes antisemitism and Islamophobia."

Bardem is married to Penélope Cruz, with whom he shares two children.

He said that beyond a fear that the framework of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is in danger, he has seen the effects of the conflict up close and the promise of a different approach. Two of his close friends, one Israeli, one Palestinian, both lost daughters to violence years ago and have bonded together in their shared pain and desire to help create positive change.

Those fathers, Bassam Aramin and Rami Elhanan, are members of a nonprofit organization called The Parents Circle Families Forum that emphasizes reconciliation. They wrote a letter that Bardem shared: “What happened to us is like nuclear energy. You can use it for more destruction. Or you can use it to bring light. Losing your daughter is painful in both situations. But we love our life. We want to exist. So we use this pain to support change. To build bridges, not to dig graves.”

Bardem added: “That’s what it should be about: Building bridges, not digging graves. That’s why it’s urgent and important.”

___

For the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war