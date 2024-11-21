Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC's 'The Voice'

This combination of photos shows Simone Biles at the premiere of the Netflix documentary series "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, 2024, left, and Snoop Dogg appears before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES – Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles turned their Olympic bond from this summer’s Paris Games into a new challenge: The superstar tandem will team up on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Biles will join Snoop for an episode on the reality competition television series, airing Monday. As a coach on the show, the rap star enlisted Biles as a mentor in the playoff round to help advise five vocalists who are vying for a spot in the live shows.

For Snoop and Biles, their pairing was a superb match for the sports and music icons — who carried their effortless chemistry from the Olympics to the TV set of “The Voice.”

“We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round,” Biles told The Associated Press in a recent interview with Snoop after both finished filming the episode in Los Angeles.

“It was pretty easy, simple,” added Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time who won four medals — three of them gold — at the recent Olympics. “We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week.”

Biles might be famous for her athletic prowess, but she was able to relate to the music contestants — from one competitor to another.

“These are the learning steps: Learn, process, go back in and work,” she said. “They all have the vocal talent. It’s about harnessing that, knowing when to bring it out and which songs to sing and which genre you fit in. And what you want your legacy to be. This is truly a special show as well as the judging. They don’t get to see the physical appearance first. It’s all off of ears, listening and putting their craft together as well.”

Despite having different career paths, Snoop and Biles share a mutual respect for each other’s ability to shine on the biggest stages.

“We have such diverse careers. But the things that we dealt with, they’re dealing with now,” said Snoop, the ultra-smooth entertainer who took on a starring role as a special correspondent in NBC’s record-breaking coverage. He’s a coach on “The Voice” along with Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, with each attempting to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

Snoop said they felt the need to instill wisdom and confidence in each participant.

“We have the best experience and knowledge to give to these performers,” he said. “She’s a performer. I’m a performer. We’ve performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best. But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don’t know about. So, we’re able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance.”

During the Olympics, Biles and Snoop had a few viral moments. Both caught up with each other to cheer on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during her 400-meter hurdles race; he gifted Biles’ father, Ronald Biles, with a Death Row Records gold necklace for his 75th birthday; and he was spotted dancing in the crowd during the women's gymnastics qualifying round as Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles joined in.

While on set, Biles was often all smiles while watching Snoop in his charismatic element.

“I knew Snoop would stay true and authentic to himself here on ‘The Voice.’” she said. “It’s nice that you don’t have to fit a mold. There’s a space for everyone.”

Snoop said it made sense for both to work together on the episode.

“This is family. It feels good,” Snoop said. “(Biles) can do anything she wants to do. She picks and chooses what she wants to do. We’re at that point of our careers right now. It has to feel good. It can’t be forced or I’m not doing it. Period, point, blank.”