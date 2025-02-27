Gene Hackman, wife and their dog found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities say

SANTA FE, N.M. – Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Videos

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

Hackman, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films and one of the industry's most respected and honored performers. His two Oscar wins, for “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven,” were spaced out 21 years apart.

News of his death comes just four days before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Hackman played a variety of roles, appearing in action movies, thrillers and even appearing in a comedic part in “Young Frankenstein.”

Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired in his mid-70s.

An email sent to his publicist was not immediately returned early Thursday.