Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
49º
Join Insider

Entertainment

Gene Hackman, wife and their dog found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities say

Associated Press

Tags: U.S. news, Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman, Entertainment, World news, Denise Avila
1 / 9
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

2009 AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. – Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Videos

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

Hackman, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films and one of the industry's most respected and honored performers. His two Oscar wins, for “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven,” were spaced out 21 years apart.

News of his death comes just four days before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Hackman played a variety of roles, appearing in action movies, thrillers and even appearing in a comedic part in “Young Frankenstein.”

Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired in his mid-70s.

An email sent to his publicist was not immediately returned early Thursday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS