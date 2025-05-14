Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'

FILE - Tom Cruise, center, appears with co-star Jennifer Connelly, right, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

CANNES – Three years after Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” flew into the Cannes Film Festival, he's coming back Wednesday to the Croisette with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.”

Christopher McQuarrie's latest “Mission: Impossible” installment is the biggest Hollywood tentpole wading ashore in Cannes this year, which will only magnify the spotlight on Cruise's Cannes return.

Recommended Videos

In 2022, Cruise received an honorary Palme d'Or from the festival and the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere included an impressively timed jet fly over. Whether the 62-year-old Cruise has anything up his sleeve this time will be much anticipated at Cannes. On Sunday, Cruise climbed atop the roof of the British Film Institute in London.

“The Final Reckoning,” which launched in Tokyo last week, opens in North American theaters on May 23.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.