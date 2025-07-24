Comic-Con 2025 set to kick off in a year that some major superheroes are sitting out

Ivan Martinez, left, dressed as "Nightwing," and Jade Stone, dressed as "Poison Ivy Jedi," pose for a photo before the 2025 Comic-Con International Preview Night on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN DIEGO – Tens of thousands of fans — many in costumes — will descend Thursday on Comic-Con International, the four day pop culture spectacle that will feature updates on the new “Predator” movie, “Alien” series and a special appearance by George Lucas.

Just don't expect major news about the future of Marvel's movie slate or what's next for the hit relaunch of DC's high-flying “Superman” franchise. Both studios are sitting out Comic-Con 2025, as far as their film slates go.

An estimated 135,000 people will attend the convention, which will greet Lucas on Sunday for his first Comic-Con appearance. The “Star Wars” creator will discuss his new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art that will open next year in Los Angeles.

Fans of the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises will have plenty to cheer. Elle Fanning, star of “Predator: Badlands,” will discuss the film at Comic-Con's massive Hall H this week. FX will also bring the stars and creators of “Alien: Earth,” a series that will unleash the Xenomorph species on Earth next month.

“Alien: Earth” will be one of the projects that brings a massive interactive experience to San Diego, with a replica of spacecraft from the series. The attraction will feature what's described as a terrifying mission at night.

Marvel may not be presenting new movies, but it will have a “Fantastic Four: First Steps” attraction near the convention, a tie-in to Friday's release of the latest attempt to successfully launch its “first family” in theaters.

Thousands of fans got a sneak peek at the convention's 460,000 square foot (42,700 square meter) exhibitor section, which features exclusive merchandise, comic book art and exhibits from brands like Star Wars, Lego, Nickelodeon, Paramount and more.