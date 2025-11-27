Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to kick off in Manhattan

Volunteers pass a Spider-Man balloon during preparations for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off Thursday in New York City, with new balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man set to take to the skies and floats featuring Labubu and Lego gracing the streets.

The parade is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. EST, rain or shine, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

It's expected to be a chilly day in the city, with temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts between 25 mph (40 kph) and 30 mph (48 kph) will make it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.

Officials are watching the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph). Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they also sometimes have soared lower than usual because of wind.

Authorities will decide Thursday morning whether any balloon adjustments are needed, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

She said at a news conference Wednesday that there were no known, specific, credible threats to the event, but as usual, thousands of police officers will be stationed along the route.

The parade has been a magnet for protests in the last two years, when pro-Palestinian protesters got into the parade route. Police “are prepared to address that and any other situations that come our way,” Tisch said.

A star-studded lineup of performances will be sprinkled throughout the show, along with a slew of marching bands, dancers and cheerleaders. Performers include “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the heart of this year's Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters." The Radio City Rockettes also will be there, as will cast members from Broadway's “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime."

All told, the parade is expected to feature dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups and marching bands — all leading the way for Santa Claus. Among the new balloons being featured is a large onion carriage featuring eight characters from the world of “ Shrek.” “KPop Demon Hunters” will also be represented in the sky with the characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie.

The event will air on NBC, hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker from “Today” and their former colleague Hoda Kotb. On Telemundo, the hosts will be Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

The parade is also being simulcast on NBC's Peacock streaming service.