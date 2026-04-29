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Entertainment

Rachel Zegler to take her 'Evita' to Broadway in spring 2027

Mark Kennedy

Associated Press

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Rachel Zegler reacts upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, England, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Rachel Zegler poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, England, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Invision

Rachel Zegler reacts upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, England, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – Fresh off her triumphant turn in London as Eva Perón, Rachel Zegler is taking her Argentine first lady to Broadway.

The revival — directed by Jamie Lloyd — will play at a Shubert theater to be announced in the spring of 2027, producers said Wednesday. The musical is about the caustic intersection of politics and showbiz.

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“Performing  Tim  Rice  and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant show  in London was a dream come true, but being able to  partner once again with Jamie to  bring ‘Evita’  to  Broadway  is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Zegler said in a statement. “I can’t wait  to perform for my home, New York City.”

Zegler won the Olivier Award as best actress in a musical earlier this month. She received lots of attention for performing the song “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina” on an exterior balcony, attracting large crowds to the street every night while theatergoers inside watched on screens. Lloyd did something similar with his revival of “Sunset Boulevard” — placing the actor Tom Francis outside the theater each night.

“Evita” began as a rock opera concept album and transferred to Broadway in 1979, starring Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. It was revived in 2012 starring Elena Roger and Ricky Martin, nominated for a best revival Tony.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.