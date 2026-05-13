'The Fast and the Furious' and Vin Diesel roll into Cannes for 25th anniversary

Michelle Rodriguez, from left, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster pose for photographers at the photo call for the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Fast and the Furious' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

CANNES – The cast of “The Fast and the Furious” rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday for a 25th anniversary celebration of the nitrous-boosting franchise.

This year's Cannes is largely bereft of Hollywood films. But to help cover the blockbuster-sized hole in this year's lineup, the French festival is hosting a midnight screening of the first release in the 10-movie series.

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On Wednesday, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster posed for photographers in Cannes. They were joined by Meadow Walker, the 27-year-old daughter of actor Paul Walker. In 2013, Walker died in a Los Angeles car crash.

Diesel looked especially happy for the moment in Cannes, playfully flexing for photographers.

The “Fast & Furious” movies have collected more than $7 billion in box office. An 11th installment titled “Fast Forever” is scheduled to be release in March 2028 by Universal Pictures.