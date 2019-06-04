California animal shelters say rise in huskies due to 'Game of Thrones' fans

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Looks like the show "Game of Thrones" is causing frustration again, and this time it's not just for the fans.

Two California animal shelters say they're seeing a spike in huskies -- and they believe it's because of Game of Thrones, according to KSBW.

"A lot of huskies and husky mixes have been coming in," Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter general manager Melanie Sobel told the NBC affiliate.

Sobel says the shelter has about six husky or husky mixed dogs -- that's the most they've ever seen at one time.

KSBW reports that this trend isn't just being seen in California, but all across the country.

The "Game of Thrones" stars even spoke out against adopting dogs as an impulse buy.

In April, Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn in the series, did a video with PETA where he said in part:

"Animal shelters around are reporting a surge in the number of abandoned huskies because the casual acquirers, who bought the dogs on a whim, fail to take into consideration the time, patience, and money required to care for the animal."

Sobel told the NBC affiliate that most of the huskies they're seeing are one to two years old and that she believes people buy them as puppies and then can't keep up with them as the dogs get older.

"They need a lot of exercise, they need a lot of stimulation," Sobel said. "They like to roam so being sequestered to a backyard is not a good life for them."

Sobel urges families to research breeds before adopting to ensure your new furry friend is the right fit for you.

"We always tell people no matter what kind of dog you get you should make sure you research the breed," Sobel said. "Make sure it's a good match for your lifestyle and what you want from a dog."

