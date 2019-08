Singer/songwriter Chris Janson performs during a stop of the Raised on Country World Tour 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SALEM, Va. - While you may not be able to buy a boat, this November, you can see Chris Janson perform his debut single in Salem.

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Salem Civic Center.

In all, Janson has had five songs in Billboard’s Top 25, including the ballad “Holding Her” and summer feel-good anthem, “Good Vibes.”

Tickets start at $36, with presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

