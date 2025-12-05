Healthwatch | Why we feel nostalgic during the holidays

Certain sights, smells and sounds during the holidays can instantly take us back in time.

That’s because the traditions we return to each year bring a comforting sense of nostalgia.

“Nostalgia is that warm emotion linked with a memory. It’s often described as bittersweet, a combination of feeling joy and longing for the past,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said nostalgia can boost our mood and give us a break from holiday stress.

It can also help us feel more connected to loved ones when we reminisce about favorite pastimes with them.

Dr. Albers said simple moments can spark nostalgia, like enjoying our favorite foods this time of year or settling in to watch a holiday movie. Many of our most vivid memories come from childhood, which is why those familiar dishes and classic films feel so comforting year after year.

While nostalgia can make us feel good, there are some downsides as well.

“On the flip side, too much nostalgia can make you feel stuck in the past,” Dr. Albers said. “You might start feeling sad while longing for traditions that are gone. It can highlight a sense of loss and, instead of leaving you feeling filled up, it can drag you down and make you feel emotionally heavy.”

Dr. Albers explained you can avoid these negative feelings by staying present and trying new holiday traditions this year.