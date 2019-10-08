Nick Jonas will be a coach on 'The Voice' next spring

LOS ANGELES - Even as NBC's "The Voice" continues its blind auditions, we have news about the upcoming season next spring.
Singer Nick Jonas, who's previously appeared on the show as a mentor will join as a coach for the first time.
He's taking over the chair from Gwen Stefani while she does a Las Vegas residency.
Jonas will be joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
The Grammy-nominated singer's experienced massive solo success, as well as success with his siblings, Kevin and Joe, as part of The Jonas Brothers.
