Nick Jonas will be a coach on 'The Voice' next spring

Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers accepts the Teen Choice Decade Award onstage during FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Even as NBC's "The Voice" continues its blind auditions, we have news about the upcoming season next spring.

Singer Nick Jonas, who's previously appeared on the show as a mentor will join as a coach for the first time.

He's taking over the chair from Gwen Stefani while she does a Las Vegas residency.

Jonas will be joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.​​​​​​​

The Grammy-nominated singer's experienced massive solo success, as well as success with his​​​​​​​ siblings, Kevin and Joe, as part of The Jonas Brothers.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.