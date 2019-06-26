'The Office' is leaving Netflix for NBCUniversal's streaming service

THE OFFICE -- "The Delivery, Part 1" Episode 618 -- Pictured: (front, l-r) Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Jenna Fischer as Pam Halpert, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Steve Carell as Michael Scott -- Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC

SCRANTON, Pa. - Get your binge-watching in, because Netflix's hit show "The Office" is leaving in 2021.

NBC Universal announced Tuesday that it will be removing the show from Netflix and housing it on their own streaming service.

NBC News reports that a person familiar with the negotiations said Netflix made an offer to hold on to it, but the offer was rejected. Netflix was reportedly willing to pay up to $90 million a year for the rights, but NBC topped that offer with $100 million.

"'The Office' has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before," said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises in a release. "We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service."

According to analytics from Jumpshot, the comedy was Netflix's most watched show in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.