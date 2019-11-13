Deal or Dud: Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

The Angry Mama microwave cleaner says it steam cleans the grime from your microwave.

The instructions are easy.

Remove the hair and head from the body.

Add vinegar and water to fill lines and add a squeeze of lemon juice for a pleasant odor.

Then, put the hair and head back on and place it in the microwave.

Turn the microwave on high for seven minutes.

You will then wait two minutes to let it cool down.

The microwave, even with the added lemon juice, still smelled a lot like vinegar. It’s a strong smell.

But taking a sponge, the grime was pretty easy to wipe up.

The Angry Mama is a deal.

You can find the product on Amazon for around $8.