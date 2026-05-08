Pulaski Police department seeking public’s assistance in identifying suspect in sexual assault investigation

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance after it was notified of a sexual assault that took place Thursday morning.

According to officials, the assault took place in the Macgill Village, and the suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 ft tall, weighing 200-250 pounds. The man had green eyes, dark eybrows and had a raspy voice and was wearing all black.

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The department encourages the public to be aware of the public to be aware of their surroundings and take proper safety precautions. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Detective Sergeant McmMillan at 540-994-8680.