'Find Your Money’ underway at 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is working for you to help you find your money.

We are once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury to reconnect you with your unclaimed property.

Call 540-512-1620 between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday or between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.

All calls are confidential and your information will only be shared with the Virginia Department of Treasury.

