Deal or Dud: Star Shower Slide Show

The tree is up, the lights are on.

But, if the outside of your home looks a little dim, or like the Grinch stole Christmas, the Star Shower Slide Show will scare him out of Whoville.

The box has the projector, a stake, a stand and a box with 12 slides, covering a variety of holidays, including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Halloween and Easter.

It’s simple to put the device together. The hard part is selecting which slide to use.

Once selected, you insert it into the projector and then aim at the wall.

If you change your mind, switching slides is easy and takes just a few seconds.

The dancing Santa’s and candy canes are sure to put your family and the Griswold’s in the Christmas spirit.

The Star Shower Slide Show is a deal!