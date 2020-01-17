There’s a futuristic glass train that takes you through the Canadian Rockies

If you’ve ever considered making a trip to the Canadian Rockies, you’re probably going to want to hear this.

You can do it by rail -- and not just any old train: A luxury, world-renowned locomotive, offering three rail routes through British Columbia and Alberta.

Aboard the Rocky Mountaineer, as it’s called, you’ll travel through the wild beauty of Canada’s West. It’s the best way to experience the majestic Canadian Rockies, the company says on its website.

And with these views, we really can’t question much.

A couple enjoys the scenery from the GoldLeaf service outdoor viewing platform. (Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

Could you resist taking a photo from here? (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

A couple takes in the view. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

Another look at the Outdoor Viewing Platform. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

This natural scenery is stunning. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

A guest takes a photo from GoldLeaf outdoor viewing platform. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

Check out the train’s interior:

A man and a woman snapping some pics from the GoldLeaf dome. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

Some guests talking and socializing with wine in SilverLeaf coach. (Laara Cerman/Photo provided by Rocky Mountaineer)

The three routes you can choose between are as follows:

“First Passage to the West” is the most popular route, and it takes you from Vancouver to Kamloops to Banff/Lake Louise.

“Journey Through the Clouds” ventures from Vancouver to Kamloops to Jasper, and from here, you can witness the highest peaks in the Canadian Rockies and the remote vistas of Canada’s West.

On “Rainforest to Gold Rush," you’ll carve through extreme landscapes like BC’s coastal rainforest, the rugged Fraser Canyon, and the historic Cariboo gold rush region on your way to the Rockies, the Mountaineer’s website says. This route is the longest, taking you from Vancouver to Whistler to Quesnel to Jasper.

There are a bunch of packages to choose from, and you can pick how long you want to go, as well. You’ll stay in local hotels at night. You can even book sightseeing tours and excursions that go along with the trip.

There are no sleeper cars, considering this adventure is more about the journey than the destination.

The daylight rail tours are scheduled to show off all the lovely scenery.

The Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed nearly 2 million guests since its inaugural journey in 1990.

We’ll leave you with a few final shots of the train itself.

What do you say? Anyone up for a Canadian adventure?