Deal or Dud: Egglettes

Nobody enjoys eating eggs for breakfast with a side of shell.

Egglettes promises to get rid of that, while making the perfect egg.

Ashley test the Egglettes to see if it lives up to its promise.

The instruction booklet has several recipes you can use, all of which are simple.

To start, she sprays cooking spray in each to coat it, then adds and egg and, for some, cheese.

Then it's into the pot to boil.

After cooling, Ashley gives it a try and she's not impressed.

The eggs didn't look the best and needed a little more time to cook.

She calls Egglettes a dud.

You can find them at CVS for $10 if you want to try it yourself and see if you have better luck.

If you have an idea for a product we should try, email Patrick at pmckee@wsls.com or send him a message on Facebook.