Can you fathom no St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at pubs in Ireland?

A St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland without celebrations at local pubs?

Yes, it is true, and just the latest example of how serious the coronavirus pandemic has become.

The Irish government sent a release Sunday asking all pubs be closed from Sunday night until March 29 to help quell the spread of the coronavirus.

So, does this mean parties will be moved to private homes?

Not really.

The government also urged its citizens not to organize or participate in any parties at private houses or other venues that might put the health of others at risk.

Similar to what took place in New York City on Friday and Saturday, evidently many citizens ignored the seriousness of the pandemic and gathered in droves at pubs on Saturday, prompting the Irish government to take action.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations surely will be affected around the world, and it’s hard to imagine you can’t even go to a pub in the heart of Ireland anymore to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

But that once again emphasizes the seriousness of the pandemic and the sacrifices so many are making.