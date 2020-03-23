Mama ducks and nest rescued by Lynchburg animal control

Working to spread a little happiness, the Lynchburg Police Department shared a cute video that's gotten a lot of love on social media.

According to LPD, mama duck and her nest of eggs were found close to a business on enterprise drive.

Animal control officers Craft and Marks were called out, and were able to safely move mama duck and her five eggs to a safer location that is more suitable for the family.

Officers said they’ll be checking back on her soon to see if her ducklings have hatched.