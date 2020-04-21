Need to color your hair at home during quarantine? These tips are game-changers

Stay-at-home orders across the country have Americans trying to adjust to a new normal of being self-quarantined and not relying on daily activities we once took for granted.

Take for example, getting your hair cut and colored at a salon.

Since it’s not safe to have hair salons open in a lot of states, people have been trying to figure out how to give themself the spa treatment in the safety of their own homes.

It may not be easy, but style expert Jon Jordan of StyleWise has a few tricks up his sleeve to give you (and your roots!) some peace of mind until social distancing is no longer needed.

Watch Jordan explain below.

Jordan’s best tip is to do a thorough sweep of the haircare aisle at whatever drug store you’re in, next time you run out for essentials or to pick up a prescription.

There are so many new innovations coming out in the cosmetology and beauty business, that you might find a new product you didn’t know about that will make color correction a breeze, Jordan said.

He also noted that there are some quick things you can do if you need a small color correction, like using makeup to quickly cover up some gray roots, or using color-enhancing shampoo.

Whatever you use to hide the gray during this time, just know that you’re not alone -- and millions of other people are feeling your “pain.”

At the end of the day, we’re all in this together.

Watch Jordan’s StyleWise video in full, above.