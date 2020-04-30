5 banana bread recipes we’re drooling over

No, it’s just not you -- it seems that everyone is making banana bread during quarantine, and if you haven’t done so already, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon.

While other breads can take hours to get to the finished product, as well as requiring yeast and knowing when to stop kneading the dough, making banana bread is as stress-free as it gets when it comes to baking.

Banana bread is really more of a cake than a bread, but regardless, it’s the perfect thing to make if you’re wanting to dip your toes into the wonderful world of baking bread.

Most bread recipes are generally the same, but we searched the internet high and low to find the easiest-looking banana bread recipes, so you can impress your friends and family with your new-found baking skills.

This recipe is called “BA’s Best Banana Recipe,” so you know it’s gonna be good. Add chocolate chips, walnuts, or anything else you’d like for some added flavor and texture.

This recipe is pretty similar to the one from Bon Appétit, but the biggest difference seems to be that BA uses dark brown sugar, and the Delish version calls for regular granulated sugar.

This is another easy banana bread recipe. This one doesn’t call for sour cream or plain Greek yogurt like the first two, so this one might be lighter on the calories, if that’s something you’re looking for.

Now it’s time for the non-traditional banana bread recipes, like this one that’s more of a cake, topped with a coffee cream cheese frosting. Even though this recipe is more of a twist the bread than a bread itself, it’s just as simple to make. And the frosting truly takes it over the top.

This recipe is as if we died and went to banana bread heaven. It combines two of the greatest breads that have ever existed: cinnamon swirl bread, and obviously, banana bread. This recipe is a little more complicated than a traditional banana bread, but we guarantee it will be so worth it.