TASTY TUESDAY: Weeks-old Gigi’s Cupcakes takes Christiansburg by the sweet tooth

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Shane and April Lefkowitz first opened the doors to Gigi’s Cupcakes three weeks ago. In that short amount of time, the dynamic duo has built quite a reputation.

When we visited Gigi’s, Shane told us, “We just had a customer come from over an hour away just because they heard about it.”

One customer nearly cleared the case, by ordering three of everything. The recipes have been perfected. The decorating has been mastered, and the menu offers a range of options to keep things exciting with each visit.

Some flavors include, “Red velvet, cookie monster, miss unicorn, salted caramel, dreamsicle, the lemon.”

Add that to a star-studded lineup, and you’ve got a premiere spot in the NRV!

Lefkowitz tells us, “We have one of the best cake decorators in the area…hands down.”

This will go a long way once they start doing wedding cakes, tastings and birthday cakes.

An example of one of the wedding cakes to be offered at Gigi's in Christiansburg (Gigi's Cupcakes)

Those are all soon to come, and they already have weddings on the books. They also plan to have an assortment of desserts and reservations available for date nights in the near future.

Cupcakes are in the name, but Gigi’s goes the extra mile to quench your sweet tooth cravings.

“We do cheesecakes. We do the French macarons. We do brownies. We do cookies.”

The support they’ve garnered also goes out to local brewers like Red Rooster in Floyd , so you can wash it all down with a cold or hot cup of coffee. While the product is sweet, the mission goes beyond just taste and decoration.

Lefkowitz shared with us that, “The most fun thing about this business is seeing the kids and seeing the families. It’s just so amazing to know that you’re making peoples’ days and you’re building memories.”