I’m Teddy and I’d love for you to take me home!

ROANOKE, Va. – Teddy originally came to the Lynchburg Humane Society as a lost pet about 6 months ago.

He’s a 3-year-old hound mix and weighs 50 lbs.

He’s great with people and dogs alike and prefers a dog who will be willing to play with him.

He does tend to be fearful of some things, specifically loud noises and new environments, so it make sense that he enjoys having a space that he feels is safe and quiet.

While outside, he’s true to his hound nature as he likes to sniff and explore.

His adoption fee is $89 plus a $10 microchip fee and all adoptions include spay and neuter of pet if not already completed at the time of adoption.

