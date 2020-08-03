73ºF

Boy George is no Karma Chameleon because he’s a cat

You can find me at the Lynchburg Humane Society

Boy George (Lynchburg Humane Society)

ROANOKE, Va. – All Boy George wants to do is cuddle, make biscuits and lay in the sun.

This feline is just shy of turning 7 and has been with the Humane Society for about half a year.

When he first arrived, he did not trust the staff or interact with them, but in the time since, that’s all changed.

At his core, he’s a shy boy with a soft heart looking for his new best friend.

His adoption fee is only $10 plus a $10 microchip fee!

* All adoptions include spay and neuter of pet if not already completed at the time of adoption.

Click here to learn more about him.

