LYNCHBURG, Va. – Aspen has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for nearly two months and is looking for her life-long companion!

This 2-year-old calico wants nothing more in the world than head scratches and dangly toys.

One of her favorite things to do is lazily lounge out with her people on the couch.

She loves to greet you with her shining face when you come home. Who could say no to that?

Click here for more information on Aspen.