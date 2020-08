LYNCHBURG, Va. – This 2-year-old dog may be little, but he is extremely spunky.

The staff at the shelter call him their resident goat because is constantly full of joy and loves to hop around!

As a newer resident, Pluto transferred to the Lynchburg Humane Society from a neighboring shelter in Virginia.

He is looking for a patient family who will understand that he is still young and learning.

If you are interested in adopting this cheery pup, click here to learn more.