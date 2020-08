LYNCHBURG, Va. – She will make you say “What? Like it’s hard?” because loving her will be so easy!

This sweet dog is still warming up to people, but after a couple of sniffs, her personality starts to blossom.

While she has not met any furry friends yet, she will hopefully love them as much as her human pals.

Reese is available for adoption through Lynchburg Humane Society.

