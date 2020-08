LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gryffindor is still learning to live up to his house name.

He has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for over 2 months and has been struggling with stress and transitioning to the shelter.

Soon enough, he will be the brave and adventurous cat his caretakers know he can be.

This little guy is 2 years old and is waiting for the perfect family to call his own.

Click here if you want to know more about Gryffindor,