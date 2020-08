FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Ellie Mae is a 2-year-old laid back dog who gets along great with those around her.

Before getting to the shelter, she was a stray and is currently with a foster family where she has made herself at home.

After vetting, she was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease that affects her kidneys, but she is working on getting better.

She does well with other dogs and cats.

This pup would be a great companion for someone who is looking for a low-maintenance dog.