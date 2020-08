LYNCHBURG, Va, – Her love don’t cost a thing (but there are adoption fees).

Naming this cat after a pop superstar was a perfect choice because Jenny is a show-stopping diva.

She ain’t your mama, but this 2-year-old cat commands all attention when she walks into the room.

Sassy personality aside, this girl shows off her soft side by playing around and purring affectionately.

If you are interested in adopting Jenny from the Block, you can find her at the Lynchburg Humane Society.