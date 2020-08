LYNCHBURG, Va. – She may not be a vampire, but this 1-year-old puppy is ready to find her loyal companion.

Bella has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for nearly a year and she is patiently waiting for her forever home.

She is full of cool tricks, but her favorite ones are sit and touch — just make sure you give her a treat!

If you’re looking for a playful dog that will love playing tug of war with you, Bella’s the girl for you!

