LYNCHBURG, Va, – All Robert wants to do is bask in the sun and take a long stroll with a new family.

The 2-year-old dog has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for nearly 3 months after being rescued as a lost pet.

This pup does great with other canine friends and would love to come home to a brother or sister.

Robert is looking for a family that will spoil him with butt scratches and lots of treats.

If you’re interested in adopting Robert, you can learn more about him here.