LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Barack Obama — No, not the 44th president, but this adorable cat.

This 4-month-old kitty is looking for a home that will give him endless amounts of love and attention.

He is very lonely at the shelter and would appreciate some company.

Currently, he has the sniffles, but he just needs a warm blanket and a caring human to give him treats to boost his spirit.

If you’re interested in adopting Barack Obama, you can find him at the Lynchburg Humane Society.