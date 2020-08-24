Virago wants her diva moment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Move over, Mariah Carey. We have a new diva in town.

Virago is a 4-year-old feisty feline who is looking for someone who will admire her pretty face.

While she loves a warm couch, she prefers to spend most of her time outdoors either basking in the sun or chasing mice.

Be careful not to get on this cat’s bad side by touching her hair. She thinks it’s perfect as is.

She has been with the shelter for about a year and she is patiently waiting to be adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting Virago, you can find her at the Lynchburg Humane Society.