Marris is ready to be the next internet influencer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This photogenic pup is ready for you to manage all his social media accounts.

Marris is an 8-year-old, black-and-white dog who loves to show off all his cute faces.

While he loves to sit pretty, he is the perfect mix of relaxed and active.

Marris enjoys having all the attention on him, so he would prefer to be the only child in his new home.

He has been at the shelter for nearly a year and would love to come home to his perfect family.

If you are interested in adopting Marris, you can find him at the Lynchburg Humane Society.