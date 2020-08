LYNCHBURG, Va. – This cat mustache you a question... Will you adopt him?

Mr. Mustache is a 3-year-old kitty who loves meeting new people and showing off his Southern charm.

This guy loves asking nicely for pets and will always greet you with a big meow.

During these hot summer days, he will happily be by your side while you sit on the porch and sip a cold drink.

If you’re interested in adopting this good sir, you can find him at the Lynchburg Humane Society.