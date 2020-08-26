Let this cat Slytherin to your home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Sorting Hat doesn’t lie. This black cat’s name fits perfectly with her cunning personality.

Slytherin is a mischievous 2-year-old feline who enjoys playing around with her humans.

Her favorite thing to do is to jump out and scare her humans — all in good fun, of course.

Although she was sorted into the house of troublemakers, she has the pure and caring heart of a Hufflepuff.

This once lost pet has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for nearly 2 months and she would love to find a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Slytherin, you can learn more about her here.