Danny takes life one step at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This pup doesn’t let a leg injury stop him from living his life.

Danny is an 8-year-old dog that arrived at the Lynchburg Humane Society four months ago with an injury that affects his back legs.

This tenacious pup went through several rounds of physical therapy and has improved tremendously.

Danny only walks with his front legs, but he still loves taking a stroll around the neighborhood with his humans.

Despite his injury, he is housebroken and would love to find a family who enjoys cuddling just as much as he does.

