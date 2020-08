LYNCHBURG, Va. – This cool dude likes to keep things pretty calm.

Dudley is an 8-year-old lab mix who has an easy-going lifestyle.

He appreciates all the simple things in life: slow-and-steady walks, treats and plenty of couch time.

Currently, he is recovering from a back leg injury that he had when he arrived at the shelter back in June.

His caretakers say that with some time and rest, he is expected to make a nice recovery.

