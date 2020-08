LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just like your favorite stackable snack, Pringles the cat is well-loved by everyone - kids, dogs and other cats.

Pringles is a staff favorite and “resident lover boy” at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

They say the six-year-old is very social, friendly and loves a good head scratch.

The Lynchburg Humane Society says Pringles has a cold that he can’t seem to shake, but a lower stress environment should help him manage that.

