Treats, toys, squeakers: Sweet Luna values the simple things in life

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After more than two years at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Luna is certainly ready for her forever home.

She’s a four-year-old mixed breed with a sweet personality.

Her friends at the Lynchburg Humane Society say she’s playful, loves water and toys that squeak. Treats are the way to her heart, and if you show her the leash, they say she’ll be your best friend.

Luna would enjoy a low traffic home without a cat. She’s good with other dogs. She’s nervous around new people, so she’s looking for owners who are patient and loving.

Luna has been at the Humane Society since June 2018.

Click here for more information about her.