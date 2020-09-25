Lowe’s partners with nonprofit to build bunk beds for children in need

Local volunteers and businesses are coming together this weekend to help kids in need, making sure every child has a bed to sleep in at night.

The local chapter of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

Roanoke Valley Chapter President Dave Jones said the need is overwhelming in Southwest Virginia. He said many children either share beds with their parents, sleep on couches or even the floor.

“Every child deserves their own bed,” Jones said.

Jones said this year alone they have made and delivered 81 beds. The Roanoke Valley Chapter just opened in January.

Four local Lowe’s stores are partnering up with the organization and volunteers tomorrow to build at least 40 bunk beds. Salem store manager Lauren Thomas said the four stores combined are donating the lumber, tools and money to buy mattresses and bedding.

“We are super excited to be able to donate the beds and the things that go with them,” Thomas said. “We are excited to give back to the community we all live in. There’s going to be about 75 to 100 associates that are coming from the four stores to help execute this on Saturday.”

If you would like to donate to the cause, visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Jones said in the future they plan to have volunteer builds open to the public.