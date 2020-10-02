These vintage photos of Yosemite National Park are incredibly cool

“Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias have (actually) been preserved since 1864. Congress passed a bill, which was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on June 30, 1864, that set aside Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove, that stated the lands be held ' … for public use, resort, and recreation … inalienable for all time.' This was truly the birth of the national park concept, since this was the first time in history that land was set aside purely for preservation and recreation for all people.”
Here are those photos:
Yosemite National Park brings in about 4 million visitors a year, according to the NPS.
It’s famous for its waterfalls, as Yosemite Falls is the tallest in North America; granite domes, meadows and spectacular high country lakes. If you’ve never been, it should go on your bucket list -- especially considering the rich history.