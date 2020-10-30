What’s News Today: food distribution, flu shots

Feeding Southwest Virginia will open a Pop-up Mobile Food Distribution site today in Franklin County. You do not have to pre-register. The box will contain enough food and fresh produce to feed a family of four for three days. It runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Family YMCA.

The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Craig County Fairgrounds. The tests are free.

The New River Health District holds drive-thru flu shot clinics today. Shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone eight and older. Face coverings are required. There’s one at Giles High School from 9 a.m. to noon and Central Gym Parking Lot in Pulaski from noon to 2 p.m. Tomorrow, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District holds a flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon at the Danville Community Market.

The Build Smart Institute in Roanoke celebrates its Grand Opening today. It’s mission is to prepare people for careers in the construction industry, using virtual, classroom and hands-on learning.

Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County celebrates first responders and health care workers. It will hold a drive-thru appreciation event today at the school from noon to 1 p.m.

The man, accused of attacking a local realtor during an open house, will be in court today for a preliminary hearing. Dustin Holdren faces felony robbery, attempted rape and aggravated malicious wounding charges after authorities say he attacked Lenora Farrington at a home in the Mariners Landing subdivision. She suffered several skull fractures.

Virginia Children’s Theatre holds a Thriller Dance Party to celebrate Halloween. The dance master class will teach you all the original Michael Jackson moves. You’re asked to pay what you can for the class, which runs from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Scottish Rite Auditorium downtown.

The Amherst Police Department holds drive-thru trick-or-treating tonight. Social distancing will be observed. It runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight at town hall.

The Danville Police Department will hold a drive-thru Halloween event tonight. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Angler’s Park.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation Save Halloween tonight. You are required to wear face masks and asked to follow the arrows when walking through. It runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.