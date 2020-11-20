What to make for Thanksgiving that ISN’T turkey

There’s been a lot of chatter about Thanksgiving this year. If there were ever a time to do something different than a classic turkey dinner, this is probably it.

So let’s do it. Buckle up, because we’re breaking free from tradition -- and we’re going to make it just as delicious, if not more so, than what you’ve experienced in years past.

Some ideas for you include ...

1. Lasagna Bolognese from How Sweet Eats

How can you go wrong? There’s melty, gooey cheese, decadent meat sauce and noodles. You could just make a mini pan if there will only be a few of you for dinner.

Author’s note: I’ve made a similar bolognese sauce from this author, and it lives up to the hype. Do it!

2. Crock-Pot Bacon Wrapped Beef Tenderloin With Balsamic Glaze from A Spicy Perspective

This combination sounds incredible. Bacon? Beef tenderloin? With a bit of a bite from the tangy balsamic? Count us in.

3. Slow-Cooker Herbed Balsamic Pork Roast from Cafe Johnsonia

You don’t often hear of people making pork on Thanksgiving, but why not? Plus, the operative words here are SLOW COOKER. Anything involving a set-it-and-forget-it Crockpot-type option is sure to be a win.

4. Coffee Rubbed Prime Rib Roast with Roasted Garlic Gorgonzola Butter from Half Baked Harvest

You had us at “roasted garlic gorgonzola butter.” Plus, prime rib is definitely holiday-worthy.

5. Pumpkin Cacio E Pepe from How Sweet Eats

Sorry that it took us until No. 5 on this list to address any vegetarians out there. But this pasta linked above should fit the bill, right? It’s creamy, dreamy, fall-themed and rich. Why don’t more Thanksgiving dishes (you know, beyond the pie) involve pumpkin?

6. Stuffed Flank Steak With Prosciutto And Wild Mushrooms from A Spicy Perspective

Flank steak is underrated anyway, so once you toss in a little salty prosciutto and fragrant mushrooms, those elements are truly going to take this dish over the top. BRB, making this.

7. Herb-Roasted King Salmon with Pinot Noir Sauce from Food & Wine

This pinot noir sauce sounds like it should be drizzled on most dinners, TBH.

8. Root Vegetable Pot Pie from The Kitchn

Classic pot pie, but make it even cozier: That’s what we have here. Plus, all the veggies mean it’s basically health food, right? Do those negate the pie crust? Someone please say yes.

9. Apple Butter Barbecued Roasted Chicken from Taste of Home

You know what’s smaller, easier and (sometimes better than) turkey? Roasted chicken. We thought this one should be at the top of your list. A little sweet, a little savory ... let us know how it turns out!

Now tell us: What are you making?