Internet buzzing with discovery of heart-shaped geodes in Uruguay

These hearts were definitely not broken.

On the contrary, they were firmly whole and rooted in rock.

Literally.

Miners in Uruguay recently made a once-in-a-lifetime type of discovery when they uncovered a set of identical geodes shaped in a heart.

A geode is a rock that contains a hollow cavity lined with crystals.

The heart-shaped geodes feature a white outline of crystals, surrounding a purple middle.

Contributed photo/Marcos Lorenzelli (Uruguay Minerals)

The discovery was made by miners from Uruguay Minerals, who were working to open a mine on the border of Uruguay and Brazil, according to My Modern Met.

The geodes came totally by surprise.

“We were opening the mine to work normally,” Marcos Lorenzelli of Uruguay Minerals told My Modern Met. “But the land was difficult to work (with) and our employees said, ‘We have to find something really nice due to the hard work we are doing.’”

“Something nice” was an understatement, as the crew showed a lot of heart to uncover a rare find many in the world are already loving.