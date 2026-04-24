Dry morning, few showers Friday afternoon

Today we start off dry and mild, with showers starting up in the afternoon. Tomorrow will be the rainiest day of the next few.

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

Our temperature setup across the country shows we are still above average for this time of year, but most of the country is returning to normal and seasonal weather. This zonal flow, causing those seasonal temperatures, will reach our neck of the woods next week.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the isolated showers begin around 12-2 PM and wrap up around 8 PM. The timing depends on how quickly we can mix the moisture into the upper atmosphere.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our drought monitor has also been updated with nearly the entirety of our viewing area in a severe drought status.

Drought Monitor (WSLS 2026)

Enjoy the warm temperatures and have a great weekend!