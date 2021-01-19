Tasty Tuesday: Luigi’s celebrates 50 years of business in the Roanoke Valley

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Having grown up with Italian food, I knew I eventually had to get to Luigi’s in Cave Spring. It’s especially timely as the restaurant just celebrated its 50th birthday (so to speak).

Owner, Maristane Rocha, says a party will come once the pandemic is over, but even a pandemic can’t stop business from booming.

“I love this business. I love my people, but I guess we’re very lucky. Restaurants open and close every day. We’re still hanging here,” she said.

Her brothers opened Luigi’s in 1970, and she came in two decades later. The reason for its longevity has to do with how unique the food is to its location and what they specialize in.

“The only restaurant in town to cook this kind of food is Luigi’s,” Rocha said.

“We’re famous for the veal. Veal Scallopini, Veal Bella Boca, Veal Cacciatore, Veal Parmigiana,” she added.

In addition, there are lobsters, chicken, steak, pastas, etc. If it’s not on the menu , Rocha says the chef will come out and ask, “How does your mother make it or your grandmother? And we try to do it.”

Her brothers learned and crafted their own recipes that have stood the test of time. These since have been passed down to Rocha’s son, Chef Juninho. ‘Juninho,’ as Rocha calls him, and the crew take pride in what they do.

Even still, there are certain favorites of theirs like the Steak and Such. The seasoning adds such a unique smell as flames rise high from the stove. Buttered shrimp and pasta (or broccoli...your choice) line the sides of this dish.

Before you know it, your finished product is ready!

Specials like this have become generational, to which Rocha said, “It makes my heart very happy to see how people love our food.”